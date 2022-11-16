Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers completed a late comeback to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night.
Grant had 19 points in the first half. He added 10 in the third quarter to help the Trail Blazers take a 93-89 lead going into the fourth.
Poeltl’s layup gave the Spurs a 94-93 lead with 10:55 to go and they pushed the lead to six points multiple times.
A layup by Drew Eubanks cut it to 106-102, followed by a basket from Anfernee Simons to make it 106-104 with 4:21 left. A turnover by Keldon Johnson on the next Spurs possession led to a 3-point play for Eubanks to give Portland the lead back at 107-106 3:57 left. Eubanks played 33 minutes off the bench and finished with nine points and seven rebounds.
Lillard’s steal led to a 3-pointer that gave Portland a 110-106 lead.
TIP INS
Portland returned home from a road trip that saw them go 4-2, including two wins at the buzzer. ... Blazers starting center Jusuf Nurkic made his return after a three-game absence because of a thigh injury. He had nine points and five rebounds in 15 minutes.
UP NEXT
Spurs: At Sacramento on Thursday night.
Trail Blazers: Host Brooklyn on Thursday night.