STRENGTHS: The 6-4, 205-pound Springer led Tennessee at 12.5 points per game, while the 6-4, 184-pound Johnson was second at 11.3. Springer offers a bigger frame and could see work at the point in the NBA with his ability to get loose in the open floor and connect with teammates (2.9 assists per game). Johnson brings enough athleticism to he set an NBA combine record with a 48-inch vertical leap while ranking tied for third in the three-quarter sprint (3.0 seconds). They elevated their games later in the year, going from accounting for about 24% of the team’s scoring in the first nine games of Southeastern Conference play to nearly 43% in the last eight. And both offer strong defensive potential.