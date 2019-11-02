SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State’s Draymond Green will miss the next few games with a torn ligament in his left index finger, another blow to the already depleted Warriors.

The Warriors will also be without DeAngelo Russell for Saturday night’s game against Charlotte because of an ankle injury.

Although neither injury appears serious, it’s the latest setback for a team already reeling from injuries to Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Curry broke his left hand in a fall on Wednesday in Phoenix and had surgery that is expected to keep him out at least three months while Thompson is recovering from ACL surgery and may miss the entire season.