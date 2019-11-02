Golden State also is without center Kevon Looney (neuropathy) and guard Jacob Evans (left adductor strain.
Green had been dealing with a bad back before injuring his finger.
“He’s going to miss the next few games for sure,” coach Steve Kerr said, adding that Green will be reevaluated Monday. “It’s not something that should keep him out for a long time.”
Russell rolled his ankle during Friday night’s loss to San Antonio and woke up sore, Kerr said.
Eric Paschall will start against the Hornets in place of Green while two-way player Ky Bowman will be at point guard. Golden State doesn’t have another healthy point guard on its roster, leaving Bowman, a rookie, to run Kerr’s offense.
