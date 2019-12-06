T.J. Warren scored 26 points and Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana. The Pacers lost for the second time in nine games.

The Pistons took a 99-97 lead on Luke Kennard’s jumper with 1:55 to play. After Malcolm Brogdon split a pair of free throws, Drummond committed his fifth foul to put Sabonis on the line. He also went 1 for 2, tying the game with 1:22 to play.

Rose and T.J. Warren traded short jumpers, making it 101-101, and Blake Griffin’s 3-pointer gave the Pistons a 104-101 lead.

Brogdon turned the ball over and Rose iced it with a baseline jumper.

The Pistons won the season series 3-1.

TIP INS

Pacers: Indiana outshot the Pistons 59% to 28% as it got back into the game in the third quarter. ... Victor Oladipo’s knee injury means he won’t play against the Pistons in the regular season.

Pistons: Drummond’s 20-20 game was the 37th of his career, trailing only Dwight Howard (51) among active players.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At New York on Saturday night.

Pistons: At New Orleans on Monday night.

