Griffin also started all 12 of Brooklyn’s 2021 playoff games, averaging 9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He made 14 of 36 from 3-point range in the postseason.
A six-time All-Star, Griffin has played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons. In 668 career games across 11 seasons, the 32-year-old has averaged 20.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
Griffin was selected with the first overall pick in the 2009 draft by the Clippers and sat out the 2009-10 season with a knee injury. The following season, he was named Rookie of the Year after posting averages of 22.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 37.9 minutes per game.
