Clarke, 25, was the 21st pick overall in 2019 out of Gonzaga. He was voted to the NBA All-Rookie first team after setting the single-season record among qualified rookies by shooting 61.8%. Clarke has started 20 of 117 games, averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over 23.2 minutes a game.
Bane started 17 of 68 games last season as a rookie. The 30th pick overall out of TCU averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 22.3 minutes per game as a rookie. He set a franchise rookie record shooting 43.2% from 3-point range, leading all NBA rookies as the best 3-point shooting percentage since 2009-10.
