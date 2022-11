Bane kicked the ball into the stands with 54.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies' 109-106 loss to Boston on Monday at the FedExForum in Memphis.

NEW YORK — The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane $15,000 on Thursday for kicking a ball into the stands.

The 30th pick in the 2020 draft ranks 16th in the NBA in scoring and is tied for second for most 3-pointers made with 44 this season.