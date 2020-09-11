“She has a high basketball IQ and a tremendous ability to teach the game as well as a strong passion for the game,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “She is going to be a great addition to our current coaching staff.”
Raman also graduated from the Boston College Law School in 2001.
“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of the Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff,” Raman said. “I can’t wait to get to Memphis and get started with Taylor, his staff and the team’s emerging core.”
