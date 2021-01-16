Philadelphia finished 43-30 overall with a 12-26 record on the road a season ago. The 76ers averaged 25.8 assists per game on 41.1 made field goals last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (hip), Jontay Porter: out (knee), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: day to day (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip).
76ers: Ben Simmons: day to day (knee), Vincent Poirier: day to day (health and safety protocols), Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin), Seth Curry: out (covid), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Mike Scott: out (knee).
