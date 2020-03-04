Taurean Prince had 15 points, and Caris LeVert and Chris Chiozza each added 14 for Brooklyn.
Memphis opened the second half on a 12-2 run to take a 64-47 lead and never looked back as the Grizzlies built a 41-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Memphis took a 52-45 lead into the locker room at halftime as Jones led the Grizzlies with 10 points. LeVert led Brooklyn with 10 in the first half.
Brooklyn led 23-22 after the first quarter as both teams struggled mightily shooting from the floor.
TIP-INS
Grizzlies: Coach Taylor Jenkins praised LeVert’s growth from afar. “He’s clearly put in all the work, where he can be a dynamic scorer and another guy that sets a tone for them defensively with his size, length and athleticism, and guard multiple positions,” Jenkins said. ... F Jaren Jackson Jr. is “progressing in a positive direction” and could return from a knee sprain as early as next week after being re-evaluated, Jenkins said.
Nets: Coach Kenny Atkinson said the Nets will feature LeVert heavily on offense going forward and has encouraged him to take more 3-pointers. ... Garrett Temple (left ankle sprain) sat out.
UP NEXT
Grizzlies: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.
Nets: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.