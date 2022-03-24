Before the game, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins announced that leading scorer Ja Morant would miss the next two weeks with right knee soreness.

Lance Stephenson led Indiana with 25 points.

BUCKS 114, WIZARDS 102

MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday had 24 points and 10 assists to help short-handed Milwaukee beat Washington.

Grayson Allen added 21 points and the Bucks never trailed despite playing without either of their two All-Stars: Khris Middleton and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Middleton missed a second straight game with a sore left wrist. Antetokounmpo was out for the second time in three games with a sore right knee.

Ish Smith scored 17 points for Washington.

PELICANS 126, BULLS 109

NEW ORLEANS — Devonte’ Graham hit five 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 30 points, CJ McCollum scored 25 points and New Orleans beat Chicago.

Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 19 rebounds for the Pelicans. They won for the fourth time in six games as they try to solidify their hold on a Western Conference play-in spot.

Zach LaVine scored 39 points for Chicago, which played without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan (left groin) and lost for the fifth time in six games.

RAPTORS 118, CAVALIERS 104

TORONTO — Pascal Siakam matched his season high with 35 points, Chris Boucher added 17 and Toronto beat Cleveland to tighten the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Siakam was 6 for 7 from 3-point range to help Toronto snap a three-game home losing streak and tie Cleveland for the sixth-best record with nine games left.