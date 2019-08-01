MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies haven’t called Vancouver home since 2000. That’s not stopping them from tapping their Canadian roots to celebrate the NBA franchise’s 25th season.

Memphis unveiled two throwback uniforms Thursday

Jason Wexler, the Grizzlies’ president, says they wanted to take a special approach to connect the franchise’s history over the next two seasons. He says it was an easy decision to bring back the classic teal uniforms for the upcoming season to celebrate the team’s start in Vancouver along with its 25th season. Wexler says the Grizzlies will wear the “Memphis Classic” uniform first worn in 2000-2001 when the team first relocated to Tennessee during the 2020-21 season to mark the 20th anniversary of the team’s first season here.

The Grizzlies also will use an alternate court over the next two seasons redesigned to connect the team’s start in Vancouver and early stint in Memphis to today.

