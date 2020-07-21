The Grizzlies acquired Winslow in a February trade that sent Andre Iguodala to Miami. A back issue delayed Winslow’s debut with Memphis, which was expected to be a road game in Portland in March until the NBA stopped play because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Memphis currently holds the eighth spot in the Western Conference with a 3 1/2-game lead going into the NBA’s seeding games. The Grizzlies’ first opponent in a seeding game is the Trail Blazers on July 31.
