The Heat are 5-4 on the road. Miami is third in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.8 percent as a team from deep this season. Kelly Olynyk leads the team shooting 43.1 percent from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won 129-100 in the last meeting on Nov. 3. Duncan Robinson led Miami with 23 points, and Harden led Houston with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 37.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Ben McLemore is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and 8 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat averaging 6.7 assists while scoring 18.9 points per game. Bam Adebayo has averaged 10.7 rebounds and added 13.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 102.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.3 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 112.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points on 43.3 percent shooting.

Rockets Injuries: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor), Clint Capela: day to day (illness).

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: day to day (concussion), KZ Okpala: out (left achilles strain), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hip).

