The Jazz are 19-13 in Western Conference play. Utah is 22-5 when outrebounding opponents and averages 45.6 rebounds per game.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Rockets defeated the Jazz 126-117 in their last matchup on Jan. 27. Eric Gordon led Houston with 50 points, and Donovan Mitchell paced Utah scoring 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 35.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Rockets. P.J. Tucker has averaged 6.7 rebounds and added 6.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 14.4 rebounds and averages 15.6 points. Bojan Bogdanovic has averaged 4.2 made 3-pointers and scored 21.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 118.2 points, 39.7 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points on 48.9 percent shooting.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 113.8 points, 46.5 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Bruno Caboclo: out (knee), Eric Gordon: day to day (leg).

Jazz: Ed Davis: day to day (back).

