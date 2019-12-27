The Nets have gone 7-8 away from home. Brooklyn ranks second in the league with 48.7 rebounds per game. Jarrett Allen leads the Nets with 10.4.

The Nets won the last matchup between these two teams 123-116 on Nov. 1. Taurean Prince scored 27 points to help lead Brooklyn to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden leads the Rockets with 7.5 assists and scores 38.1 points per game. Westbrook has averaged 26.3 points and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games for Houston.

Joe Harris is second on the Nets averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers while scoring 14.6 points per game and shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 6.6 assists and scored 26.9 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 117.3 points, 45.2 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 108.2 points, 52.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 41.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Thabo Sefolosha: day to day (illness), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor).

Nets: Nicolas Claxton: day to day (hamstring), David Nwaba: out for season (achilles), Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

