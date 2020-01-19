The Thunder are 17-12 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City averages 43.3 rebounds per game and is 5-15 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Thunder won 113-92 in the last meeting on Jan. 9. Danilo Gallinari led Oklahoma City with 23 points, and Russell Westbrook led Houston with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden has averaged 37.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Rockets. Clint Capela has averaged 10.3 rebounds and added 11.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

Gallinari leads the Thunder averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 19 points per game and shooting 40.9 percent from beyond the arc. Chris Paul has averaged 6.4 assists and scored 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 115.3 points, 47.7 rebounds, 21.6 assists, six steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Austin Rivers: day to day (thumb), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Nene: out (adductor strain).

Thunder: Terrance Ferguson: day to day (illness), Andre Roberson: out (knee), Abdel Nader: day to day (ankle).

