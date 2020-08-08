The Rockets are 27-18 in Western Conference play. Houston is second in the league scoring 118.4 points per game while shooting 45.2%.

The Rockets won the last meeting between these two teams 113-104 on Dec. 23. Harden scored 34 points to help lead Houston to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21 points and 3.9 rebounds for the Kings. Nemanja Bjelica is averaging 6.3 rebounds and 8.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Harden is averaging 34.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Rockets. Jeff Green is shooting 48.8% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 117.5 points, 44.4 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points on 48.5% shooting.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 10 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: day to day (hip), Kent Bazemore: out (calf soreness).

Rockets: Bruno Caboclo: day to day (ankle), Eric Gordon: out (ankle), Russell Westbrook: day to day (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.