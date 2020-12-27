Houston finished 44-28 overall and 28-19 in Western Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Rockets averaged 21.6 assists per game on 40.8 made field goals last season.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: day to day (left knee), JaMychal Green: day to day (calf).
Rockets: John Wall: out (contract tracing), Mason Jones: out (health protocols), Kenyon Martin Jr.: out (self isolating), Eric Gordon: out (health protocols), Ben McLemore: out (self isolating), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles), DeMarcus Cousins: out (contract tracing).
