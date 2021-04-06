He was originally hurt last Wednesday, missing the fourth quarter of a victory over Houston with right hamstring tightness. Harden sat out two games before returning Monday, only to leave after just four minutes of a victory over New York.
The Nets have had their Big Three of Durant, Harden and Kyrie Irving together for only seven games, with Durant sitting out for nearly two months with a strained left hamstring.
But Brooklyn is listing the All-Star forward as probable for its home game against New Orleans on Wednesday. If Durant plays, it will be his first action since Feb. 13 at Golden State, his former team.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.