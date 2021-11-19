Durant participated in warm-ups, but was held out of the game. “It’s been bothering him a bit and it’s time for him to rest,” coach Steve Nash said before the game. “For tonight, it hurts the team. But, it’s a decision we had to make. He now can get a few days to rest.” The Nets don’t play again until Monday in Cleveland. Durant, who leads the Nets and is second in the NBA with 28.6 ppg, played in all of the Nets’ first 16 games.