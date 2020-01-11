It didn’t matter. Kuzma, in just his third start of the season, made 15 of 24 shots. Rajon Rondo added 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Lakers. Los Angeles shot 51.5% to win its eighth in a row.

James played Friday night and had 35 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in a win in Dallas.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari each scored 24 points for the Thunder.

ROCKETS 139, TIMBERWOLVES 109

HOUSTON — James Harden scored 32 points in three quarters to surpass 20,000 and Houston rolled past Minnesota.

Houston led by double figures for most of the game and used a huge run in the third quarter to put it out of reach and bounce back after a lopsided loss to Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

Harden is the 45th player in NBA history to reach 20,000 points, and at 30, the seventh-youngest. He entered the game 10 points away and reached the milestone in fitting fashion, on a step-back 3-pointer midway through the second quarter. He also had 12 rebounds and eight assists,

Already without Clint Capela because of a bruised heel, the Rockets lost fellow starter P.J. Tucker early in the first quarter when he fell hard on his right shoulder. But Houston was just fine without them thanks to another big game from Harden and a 30-point performance by Russell Westbrook.

Josh Okogie had 16 points for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns remained out with a left knee sprain that has had him sidelined since mid-December.

MAVERICKS 109, 76ERS 91

DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 19 points and 12 assists, Dwight Powell scored 10 of his 19 points in a decisive third quarter in Dallas’ victory over Philadelphia.

Powell was 5 of 6 from the field and had four of his season-high 12 rebounds in the third quarter, when the Mavericks outscored the 76ers 32-16 to turn a nine-point deficit into a 73-66 lead that grew to a 21-point margin in the fourth.

Tobias Harris had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers. Philadelphia played its second game without Joel Embiid. The star center is sidelined after surgery for a torn ligament in a finger on his left hand.

It was Dallas’ seventh straight game, and possibly last, without its big man, Kristaps Porzingis. The 7-foot-3 Latvian has been out with right knee soreness, not the same knee he injured in his final game with the New York Knicks.

CELTICS 140, PELICANS 105

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum made six 3-pointers and had career-high 41 points to help Boston snap a season-high, three-game losing streak.

Enes Kanter added 22 points, Gordon Hayward had 19, and Kemba Walker finished with 17 points and seven assists. Boston shot 14 of 29 from the 3-point line and tied a season high for points.

Frank Jackson scored 22 points for New Orleans. Jaxson Hayes added 20.

BULLS 108, PISTONS 99

DETROIT — Zach LaVine scored 25 points and Chicago held off Detroit to snap a six-game losing streak.

Already without injured Blake Griffin, the Pistons lost Andre Drummond when he was ejected early in the third quarter. Drummond threw the ball off the back of Daniel Gafford’s head. The exchange also resulted in a technical foul on Gafford.

Luke Kornet scored 15 points for the Bulls, and Lauri Markkanen and Gafford added 14 each.

Derrick Rose led the Pistons with 20 points.

