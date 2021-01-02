He has started each of Houston’s games this season and is averaging a league-leading 37 points with 11 assists a game.
The Rockets had to postpone their opener Dec. 23 after coronavirus cases, contract tracing and Harden’s violation of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols left them without the league-mandated eight players available.
Harden’s violation of health and safety protocols came after video of the disgruntled star surfaced on social media where he was without a mask at a crowded party in a private event space two days before that game.
The incident came after months of rumors and reports that the eight-time All-Star wants to be traded, but Harden has refused to discuss those reports.
___
