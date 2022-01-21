Nets: Mills played his first game in San Antonio as a visitor since March 28, 2011. It was his fifth career game against the Spurs, including the Nets’ home victory Jan. 9. Mills played his first two seasons with Portland prior to a 10-year career in San Antonio. He signed with Brooklyn in the offseason. ... Durant missed his third straight game with sprained left MCL ... DeAndre’ Bembry returned after missing two consecutive games with a back injury. ... Joe Harris remains out after undergoing left ankle surgery Nov. 29. He was expected to miss four to eight weeks, which would bring him back in early February. Harris was averaging 11.3 points and shooting 47% on 3-pointers in 14 games before the injury. ... The Nets are 16-5 on the road.