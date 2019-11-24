Brandon Ingram, one of three Lakers players involved in the Anthony Davis trade, led New Orleans with 24 points and eight rebounds in his first game back at Staples Center. Jrue Holiday scored 18 and E’Twaun Moore had 17.

JJ Redick and Holiday hit 3-pointers to give the Pelicans a 10-6 lead three minutes into the game before the Clippers took control with a 15-4 run. George keyed the run with a pair of 3s and Leonard added five.

Los Angeles led 40-27 and then increased it to 62-37 on George’s 3 with 5:55 remaining in the first half.

The Clippers went into halftime with a 72-56 advantage before New Orleans cut the lead in half with an 11-3 run to start the third quarter. Jaxson Hayes’ layup drew the Pelicans to 86-80 with 4:53 remaining in the quarter but that would be as close as they got as Los Angeles countered with an 11-2 run, which included Harrell scoring the last six points.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: C Jahlil Okafor returned to the lineup after missing four games due to a left ankle sprain and had 10 points along with six rebounds. .... Josh Hart missed his fourth straight game due to a sprained left ankle. ...

Clippers: Ivica Zubac had 10 rebounds before fouling out. ... This was the second time this season Los Angeles has scored 70 or more points in the first half.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in the first meeting against former star Anthony Davis.

Clippers: At Dallas on Tuesday night to begin a three-game road trip.

