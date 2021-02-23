Ben Simmons finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the 76ers, who overcame seven fourth-quarter turnovers to end their four-game road losing streak.
Korkmanz scored 16 points in the first quarter and the 76ers led by 21 after Harris’ layup completed a 7-0 run midway through the second quarter.
The 76ers led by 16 early in the fourth quarter, but Terence Davis scored three straight baskets and Siakam scored twice on an 18-8 run that got the margin down to six with 5:05 left.
Harris responded with a couple of inside shots and a 3-pointer, and Embid scored on a tip and two free throws to restore a 17-point Philadelphia lead with 1:48 left.
TIP-INS
76ers: G Seth Curry sat out with a sore ankle, moving Korkmanz into the starting lineup for only the second time this season. ... Embiid made 11 of 12 free throws and is shooting 87.7% from the foul line over the last 12 games.
Raptors: G Kyle Lowry missed a fourth straight game with a sprained left thumb. ... VanVleet’s streak of 64 games with at least one 3-pointer was extended with 3:22 left in the game. ... The Raptors’ only lead was 3-2.
UP NEXT
76ers: Play Dallas on Thursday night in the first of four straight home games.
Raptors: Play at Miami on Wednesday night.
