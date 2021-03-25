The Nets are 16-10 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn is 13-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nets won 100-95 in the last matchup on March 13. James Harden led Brooklyn with 24 points, and Grant led Detroit with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is shooting 42.9% and averaging 23.4 points. Saddiq Bey is averaging 13.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 36.9% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Alize Johnson leads the Nets with 15.0 rebounds and averages 23 points. Harris is averaging 12.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 104.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 47.5% shooting.

Nets: 8-2, averaging 114.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Hamidou Diallo: out (groin), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow).

Nets: Blake Griffin: out (rest), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Landry Shamet: out (ankle), James Harden: out (neck), Kyrie Irving: out (personal), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.