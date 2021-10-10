“Probably the toughest time I’ve ever had to encounter. The biggest challenge that I’ve ever faced,” Haslem said. “I have no problem saying that my father is and always will be my best friend. So after losing my mother 12 years ago, I just thought I had my father forever. Everything you see on the basketball court — all the catchphrases, the fire, the passion, the ability to get people to follow you and believe in themselves — that’s all my dad, man. That’s who he is. That’s who he was.”