The Pacers hired former Toronto assistant Nate Bjorkgren to replace McMillan. They finished 45-28 last season and were swept by Miami in the first round of the playoffs.
Pierce said his “extensive conversations” with McMillan focused on the “value, expertise and experience he would add as we look to progress next season.”
“This is a unique opportunity that will benefit me, our coaching staff and our entire roster,” Pierce said in a statement.
“In his 16 years as a successful NBA head coach, his teams have emulated his playing style and personality. They’ve always been disciplined, competitive, played together and won at a high level. I have great respect for Nate as a man and as a coach, and I feel fortunate to welcome him to our staff and to the Hawks.”
