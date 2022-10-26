Hawks beat Pistons 118-113 to open 2-game set in Detroit

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DETROIT — Trae Young scored 35 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 118-113 on Wednesday night to open a two-game set at Little Caesars Arena. The team will meet again Friday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight John Collins added 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and De’Andre Hunter had 17 points to help the Hawks improve to 3-1.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 33 points for Detroit. The Pistons have lost four in a row after an opening victory. Cade Cunningham added 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but had seven turnovers.

RAPTORS 119, 76ERS 109

TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 20 points and matched his career high with 13 assists, Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-high 27 points and Toronto beat Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 31 points and James Harden had 18 for Philadelphia. The 76ers lost for the fourth time in five games.

The 76ers beat the Raptors in six games to win their first-round playoff series last spring. The teams meet in Toronto again Friday night.

CAVALIERS 103, MAGIC 92

CLEVELAND — Evan Mobley scored a season-high 22 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 16 rebounds and Cleveland beat Orlando.

Donovan Mitchell added 14 points and eight assists for Cleveland. The Cavaliers have won three in a row after dropping their opener at Toronto.

Top overall draft pick Paolo Banchero had 29 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Orlando, extending his streak of 20-plus point games to begin his career to five. Orlando is the lone team without a victory in the Eastern Conference.

