Numbers of note: The Hawks are 5-2 in the playoffs so far on the road, including closeout wins at New York and Philadelphia. ... Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the playoffs averaging 13.6 rebounds per game. ... Nobody in these playoffs made more foul shots in the first two rounds than Young (93); no team in these playoffs is averaging fewer fouls per game than Milwaukee (18.0). ... The Bucks are 7-0 in the playoffs when Khris Middleton shoots better than 40%, 1-3 when he doesn’t. ... Atlanta’s Kevin Huerter scored 27 points in Game 7 over Philadelphia; a couple months shy of his 23rd birthday, he’s the eighth-youngest player in NBA history to score that many in a Game 7. ... Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan, who has led a brilliant turnaround since taking over in Atlanta, has gone 8-4 in these playoffs; his teams in Seattle, Portland and Indiana were a combined 9-30 in their last 39 postseason games under him. ... Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was Atlanta’s coach when the Hawks last appeared in the East finals, getting swept by Cleveland in 2015. Budenholzer also took Milwaukee to the conference finals in 2019, losing in six games to Toronto. ... Every Eastern Conference final since 1970 featured at least the No. 1 or No. 2 seed — until last year, when No. 3 Boston and No. 5 Miami got there. And this year, the No. 3 and No. 5 seeds found their way back to the East title series.