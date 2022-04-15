Hawks' Capela injures right knee against Cavs, out for game

CLEVELAND — Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela missed the second half of the play-in game against Cleveland on Friday night with a right knee hyperextension.

Capela was helped off the floor late in the first half. His knee bent awkwardly after he fouled Cleveland’s Evan Mobley with 30 seconds left. After Mobley tumbled backward into him, the 6-foot-10 Capela immediately grabbed his knee while writhing in pain on the floor.