The NBA announced Thursday night that Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton was suspended after testing positive for a diuretic.

On August 29, the league suspended Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler for testing positive for Ipamorelin, a drug that increases the release of growth hormone.

The suspensions of Ayton and Chandler also are without pay.

Collins’ suspension begins with Tuesday night’s game against San Antonio.

The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 17 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

