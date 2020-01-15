Parsons is in his first and likely only season with Atlanta, which acquired him from Memphis last summer in a trade of overpriced players.

The 31-year-old Parsons is making more than $25 million in the final year of his contract. He has played just five games for the rebuilding Hawks, averaging 2.8 points.

