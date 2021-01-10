Philadelphia went 43-30 overall and 28-18 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The 76ers averaged 25.8 assists per game on 41.1 made field goals last season.
The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bruno Fernando: day to day (hip), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle), Rajon Rondo: out (knee).
76ers: Matisse Thybulle: out (health protocols), Vincent Poirier: out (health protocols), Shake Milton: out (health protocols), Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin), Tobias Harris: out (health protocols), Terrance Ferguson: out (personal), Seth Curry: out (covid), Ben Simmons: out (left knee), Joel Embiid: out (back).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.