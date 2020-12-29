Atlanta finished 20-47 overall and 11-32 in Eastern Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 119.7 points per game and shoot 47.8% from the field last season.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out (acl).
Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), Tony Snell: out (foot), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Danilo Gallinari: out (left foot).
