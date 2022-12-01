Hawks forwards Collins, Hunter sidelined with injuries

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks will be without both of their starting forwards for at least the next three games.
Both departed with the injuries during Wednesday night’s win over Orlando. Hunter played only seven minutes and Collins was hurt after a dunk that didn’t count at the halftime buzzer.
Hunter is third on the Hawks in scoring at 14.9 points per game, and Collins is fourth at 12.3 points.
Hunter, a fourth-year player out of Virginia, has yet to play a full season because of various injuries.
