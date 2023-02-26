Hawks hire Snyder as coach to replace fired McMillan

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — Quin Snyder has been hired as coach of the Atlanta Hawks to replace the fired Nate McMillan, the team announced Sunday. Terms of the agreement were not immediately disclosed. The Hawks fired McMillan on Tuesday, when general manager Landry Fields stressed that Atlanta’s eighth-place standing in the Eastern Conference was not acceptable for a team that advanced to the conference finals in 2021.

Snyder was coach of the Utah Jazz from the 2014-15 to 2021-22 seasons, accumulating a 372-264 record and leading the Jazz to the playoffs in six of his eight seasons.

Snyder was an assistant coach with the Hawks during the 2013-14 season on head coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff.

He said in the team’s statement he’s “thrilled to go back to Atlanta.”

“I am excited to collaborate with Landry to create a successful program that devoted Hawks fans are proud of and cheer for and am grateful to Tony, Jami and the Ressler family for this opportunity,” Snyder said. “My family and I are looking forward to immersing ourselves in the community and calling Atlanta home.”

Fields said in the statement he and Snyder “share the same core values and basketball philosophies of having honest communication and collaboration with players, tremendous attention to detail and placing a great emphasis on player development.”

