— NEED TO KNOW: Young had 35 points with 10 assists in Atlanta’s Game 1 win but made only one of seven 3-pointers while scoring 21 points in the 76ers’ 118-102 Game 2 win on Tuesday. The 76ers used 6-foot-11 Ben Simmons as the lead defender against Young. Simmons blocked one of Young’s shots and likely will be part of the Game 3 defensive plan. Meanwhile, the Hawks will continue to seek ways to provide help for overmatched center Clint Capela against Embiid.