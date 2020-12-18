Okongwu’s condition will be re-evaluated Dec. 28, the day of the Hawks’ home opener against Detroit. He will miss the first two games of the regular season at Chicago on Wednesday and at Memphis on Dec. 26.
Okongwu was the No. 6 overall pick.. He is expected to back up starter Clint Capela and give Atlanta a much-needed defensive presence off the bench.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.