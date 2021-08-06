Williams has played 17 NBA seasons, including two stints with Atlanta. He also has played with Philadelphia, Toronto, the LA Lakers, Houston and the Clippers. He has averaged 14.3 points and 3.5 assists.
Williams won Sixth Man Awards in 2015, 2018 and 2019.
The Hawks also have re-signed power forward John Collins to a five-year, $125 million contract. Young agreed to a five-year, $207 million extension that starts in 2022. The team confirmed each deal on Friday.
