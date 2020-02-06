The 37-year-old Nenê has not played this season due to a left adductor strain.
The 6-foot-11 Nenê, from Brazil, has averaged 11.3 points and 6 rebounds in 18 seasons with Denver, Washington and Houston. He set career highs by averaging 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds with Denver in the 2008-09 season.
He started in only two of 42 games with Houston last season, averaging 3.6 points per game.
