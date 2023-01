ATLANTA — Hawks guard Trae Young is sidelined with a non-COVID-19 illness and will not play Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rookie guard AJ Griffin is likely to start in Young’s spot. He has a big role to fill considering Young leads the Hawks and ranks ninth in the NBA with a 27.5 scoring average. The two-time All-Star is second in the league in assists with 9.8 per game.