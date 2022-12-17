Heat beat Spurs in first NBA game in Mexico City since 2019

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MEXICO CITY — Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to four, beating the San Antonio Spurs 111-101 on Saturday in the first NBA game in Mexico City since 2019. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tyler Herro added 21 points and Duncan Robinson and Max Strauss had 12 each for the Heat. Keldon Johnson scored 22 points for San Antonio. At 9-20, the Spurs are last in the Western Conference.

Miami trailed 84-80 entering the fourth, but a three point-play by Robinson put them ahead 87-86 with 10:31 left. The Heat had a 15-6 run and extended the lead to 103-93 on Adebayo’s dunk.

The game was the 31st in Mexico, more than any other country outside of the U.S. and Canada. Mexican fans packed the glass-clad, $300 million arena that was built in 2012 and hosts the Capitanes team of the G-League.

CLIPPERS 102, WIZARDS 93

LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 31 points and Los Angeles rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Washington, extending the Wizards’ skid to a season-worst nine games.

Leonard carried the offensive load on a day when Paul George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell were sidelined. Luke Kennard added a season-high 20 points off the bench, tying his season high with four 3-pointers.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 19 points. They have lost 12 of 13.

