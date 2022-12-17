Heat beat Spurs in first NBA game in Mexico City since 2019

MEXICO CITY — Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to four, beating the San Antonio Spurs 111-101 on Saturday in the first NBA game in Mexico City since 2019.
Miami trailed 84-80 entering the fourth, but a three point-play by Robinson put them ahead 87-86 with 10:31 left. The Heat had a 15-6 run and extended the lead to 103-93 on Adebayo’s dunk.
The game was the 31st in Mexico, more than any other country outside of the U.S. and Canada. Mexican fans packed the glass-clad, $300 million arena that was built in 2012 and hosts the Capitanes team of the G-League.
CLIPPERS 102, WIZARDS 93
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 31 points and Los Angeles rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Washington, extending the Wizards’ skid to a season-worst nine games.
Leonard carried the offensive load on a day when Paul George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell were sidelined. Luke Kennard added a season-high 20 points off the bench, tying his season high with four 3-pointers.
Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 19 points. They have lost 12 of 13.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports