The 37-year-old Craig said he’d been texting with Spoelstra, but didn’t have any further update.

Craig rooted for Celtics when he lived in the area. He grew up in upstate New York, but his family moved north of Boston when he was 12.

“It worked out kind of funny,” he said. “I’m back home and I’m going to coach this game. It’s pretty exciting.”

In March of 2018, Craig also coached the Heat when Spoelstra was with wife Nikki for the birth of his first son. The Heat lost that game.

