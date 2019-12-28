The 76ers have gone 16-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is 20-5 when scoring more than 100 points.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Heat defeated the 76ers 108-104 in their last matchup on Dec. 18. Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 26 points, and Joel Embiid paced Philadelphia scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler has averaged 20.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is shooting 58.8 percent and averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Embiid leads the 76ers averaging 23.3 points and has added 12.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Tobias Harris has averaged 21.5 points and six rebounds while shooting 48.8 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 115.7 points, 47.3 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 108.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Justise Winslow: day to day (back).

76ers: Matisse Thybulle: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

