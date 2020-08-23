The Heat are 30-13 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is 43-21 in games when scoring at least 100 points.

The Pacers have gone 28-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 34.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 9.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson leads the Heat averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 13.5 points per game while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Tyler Herro is averaging 18.1 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

Brogdon leads the Pacers averaging 7.1 assists while scoring 16.5 points per game. T.J. Warren is averaging 19.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 111 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 45.9% shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 107.1 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 44.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: KZ Okpala: out (personal), Gabe Vincent: out (shoulder).

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis: out (foot), Jeremy Lamb: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.