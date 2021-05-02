But Butler began to take over in the third quarter, getting past Bridges for a two-handed dunk on a three-point play to give the Heat a 93-78 lead. Dragic added a layup to push Miami’s lead to 20 entering the fourth quarter and it clearly deflated the Hornets. Nunn’s 3-pointer gave Miami a 25-point lead early in the fourth quarter and a short while later, both coaches began emptying the benches.