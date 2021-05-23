— KEEP AN EYE ON: The Nuggets’ aggression on offense. Denver has taken no more than 15 free throws in each of its last four games, matching the longest such streak in team history. The 3-pointers are nice and clearly not having Jamal Murray hurts, but the Nuggets can’t continue to let Lillard (nine in Game 1) take more free throws than their entire roster (eight). Portland outscored Denver 18-4 from the line in Game 1; the 14-point gap there matched the one that was on the scoreboard at night’s end.