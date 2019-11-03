The only bigger one-quarter margins since the shot clock went into effect in 1954 were the Los Angeles Lakers leading the Sacramento Kings 40-4 after one quarter on Feb. 4, 1987; the Buffalo Braves outscoring the Boston Celtics 58-23 in the fourth quarter of a game Oct. 20, 1972 that Boston won anyway; and the Baltimore Bullets leading the Kansas City-Omaha Kings 45-12 after one quarter on Dec. 9, 1972.
The 46 points were also Miami’s third-highest scoring quarter in franchise history. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 13 points in the record-setting quarter.
