MIAMI — The Miami Heat outscored the Houston Rockets 46-14 in the first quarter on Sunday night, the 32-point margin representing the third-biggest lead after 12 minutes in the NBA’s shot-clock era.

It was the biggest margin by which the Heat had ever outscored an opponent in any quarter, topping a 28-point gap against the New York Knicks on Jan. 22, 2007. It also was the highest point total that the Rockets had ever been outscored by in a quarter; the previous was a 28-point third quarter gap by the Atlanta Hawks against the then-San Diego Rockets on Feb. 11, 1970.